PIECoin (PIE) Market Cap Tops $26,780.00

PIECoin (CURRENCY:PIE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, PIECoin has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. PIECoin has a market capitalization of $26,780.00 and $0.00 worth of PIECoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIECoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIECoin Coin Profile

PIECoin (CRYPTO:PIE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2016. PIECoin’s total supply is 11,052,595 coins. PIECoin’s official Twitter account is @Pie_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PIECoin is www.piecoin.info. The official message board for PIECoin is www.piecoin.net.

PIECoin Coin Trading

PIECoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIECoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIECoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIECoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

