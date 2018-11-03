Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Tops $0.0002

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 24.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $207,590.00 and $2,996.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000513 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00001122 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000114 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000433 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000643 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 1,083,705,000 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

