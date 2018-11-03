PinkCoin (PINK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,540.00

PinkCoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last seven days, PinkCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One PinkCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Bittrex and SouthXchange. PinkCoin has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $4,540.00 worth of PinkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.76 or 0.02427096 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009806 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009550 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003550 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000677 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 70.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000046 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000846 BTC.

About PinkCoin

PinkCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. PinkCoin’s total supply is 416,067,299 coins and its circulating supply is 390,806,863 coins. PinkCoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PinkCoin is slack.with.pink. PinkCoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for PinkCoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PinkCoin

PinkCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PinkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PinkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PinkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

