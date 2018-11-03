Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give First Busey (BUSE) a $31.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 target price on First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Busey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, FIG Partners restated an outperform rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of First Busey stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 57,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Busey has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $33.25.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $82.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. First Busey had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in First Busey by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in First Busey by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

