Piper Jaffray Companies Downgrades Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) to Neutral

Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $82.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of EGRX traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.07. 329,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,818. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.27. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,835,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,432,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,351,000 after buying an additional 183,287 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,063,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 74.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 198,774 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,039,000 after buying an additional 84,567 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 236.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 78,953 shares during the period.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

