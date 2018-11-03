Piper Jaffray Companies Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mercadolibre in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Mercadolibre’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $355.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp set a $400.00 price objective on Mercadolibre and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercadolibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.92.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock opened at $354.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mercadolibre has a 52 week low of $250.83 and a 52 week high of $417.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,493,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,435,000 after buying an additional 46,076 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,454,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,680,000 after buying an additional 382,384 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 11.4% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 954,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,203,000 after buying an additional 97,369 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 310.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 487,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,778,000 after buying an additional 368,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 6.7% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 380,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,604,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

