Pitney Bowes (PBI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.88, but opened at $7.90. Pitney Bowes shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 220150 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.67 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 138.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Pitney Bowes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,960,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,793,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,648,000 after buying an additional 344,919 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,554,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,598,000 after buying an additional 212,186 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 78.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,927,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after buying an additional 1,291,265 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 44.2% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,881,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after buying an additional 883,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions.

