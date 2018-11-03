Pivotal Software (PVTL) Shares Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) traded down 5.4% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.31. 1,079,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,790,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

Specifically, SVP Edward Hieatt sold 44,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William Cook sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,592 shares of company stock worth $2,012,356.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Pivotal Software in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pivotal Software from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pivotal Software from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.12 million. Pivotal Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000.

Pivotal Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:PVTL)

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

