Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 20.6% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $120,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLP raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLP now owns 58,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $273.89 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $254.77 and a twelve month high of $296.69.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

