Plexus Corp. (PLXS) CEO Sells $1,008,337.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 17,050 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $1,008,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,259,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $60.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Plexus had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $771.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLXS. BidaskClub raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,511,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,640,000 after purchasing an additional 167,870 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 330,937 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Plexus by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 413,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,645,000 after purchasing an additional 28,924 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Plexus by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 376,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,420,000 after purchasing an additional 109,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,193 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design.

