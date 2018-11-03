Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Plug Power reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 108.78% and a negative net margin of 66.16%. The company had revenue of $39.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLUG. BidaskClub raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.29.

In related news, insider Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,565.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 31,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $54,223.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,902.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Plug Power by 183.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 73,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 47,559 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 387.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 90,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 71,955 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Plug Power by 122.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 150,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 82,741 shares in the last quarter. 30.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

