Plug Power (PLUG) and American Electric Technologies (AETI) Financial Contrast

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) and American Electric Technologies (NASDAQ:AETI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.5% of Plug Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of American Electric Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Plug Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.4% of American Electric Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Plug Power and American Electric Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plug Power -66.16% -108.78% -22.90% American Electric Technologies -9.80% -58.86% -12.81%

Risk and Volatility

Plug Power has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Technologies has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Plug Power and American Electric Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plug Power 0 0 6 0 3.00 American Electric Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plug Power presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 84.21%. Given Plug Power’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Plug Power is more favorable than American Electric Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plug Power and American Electric Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plug Power $103.26 million 3.95 -$127.08 million ($0.60) -3.17 American Electric Technologies $47.13 million 0.12 -$2.22 million N/A N/A

American Electric Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plug Power.

Summary

American Electric Technologies beats Plug Power on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc., an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenFuel, a hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing systems; GenCare, which is an ongoing maintenance program for GenDrive fuel cells, GenSure products, GenFuel products, and ProGen engines; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that provides scalable modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, a turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology that is used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; and GenFund, which offers financing solutions to customers. The company offers its products to distribution and manufacturing businesses, and government agencies through direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About American Electric Technologies

American Electric Technologies, Inc. supplies power delivery solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides power distribution, power conversion, and automation and control systems that distribute and control the flow of electricity from the source to the mechanical device. The company's power distribution products include low and medium voltage switchgears, medium voltage arc-resistant switchgears, low and medium voltage motor control centers, bus ducts, fuse and switch products, and other related power distribution equipment; and power conversion solutions comprise alternating current variable frequency drive systems, analog systems, and digital silicon controlled rectifier (SCR) products. It also provides automation and control solutions for the management and control of power in a customer's application; power distribution centers that are used to house power distribution and conversion products; variable frequency drive and SCR houses for land drilling; and driller's cabins for land and offshore deployment. In addition, the company offers electrical power infrastructure commissioning and maintenance services; electrical and instrumentation construction, and installation services, including electrical and instrumentation turnarounds, maintenance, renovation, and new construction projects; and low and medium voltage start-up/commissioning, preventative maintenance, emergency call out, and breaker and switchgear refurbishment services. It serves the oil and gas, power generation and distribution, and marine and industrial markets. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

