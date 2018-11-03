Power Integrations (POWI) vs. STMicroelectronics (STM) Financial Review

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Power Integrations alerts:

97.6% of Power Integrations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of STMicroelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Power Integrations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Power Integrations has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Power Integrations pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. STMicroelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Power Integrations pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. STMicroelectronics pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Power Integrations has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. STMicroelectronics is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Power Integrations and STMicroelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 0 4 1 0 2.20 STMicroelectronics 1 5 4 0 2.30

Power Integrations presently has a consensus price target of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.72%. STMicroelectronics has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.50%. Given Power Integrations’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Power Integrations is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

Profitability

This table compares Power Integrations and STMicroelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 7.04% 13.46% 11.88% STMicroelectronics 12.41% 21.97% 12.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Power Integrations and STMicroelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $431.76 million 3.99 $27.60 million $2.28 25.74 STMicroelectronics $8.35 billion 1.70 $802.00 million $0.98 16.13

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Power Integrations. STMicroelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats Power Integrations on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications. It also provides high-voltage diodes; and high-voltage gate-driver products under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names. In addition, the company offers monolithic high-voltage DC-DC power conversion ICs designed for use in power-over-Ethernet powered devices, such as voice-over-IP phones and security cameras, as well as network hubs, line cards, servers, digital PBX phones, and DC-DC converter modules and industrial controls. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct staff, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors worldwide. Power Integrations, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards. It also provides subsystems, and assembly and other services. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.