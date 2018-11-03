Prana Biotechnology (PRAN) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Prana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PRAN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

NASDAQ PRAN traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.93. 36,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,870. Prana Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Get Prana Biotechnology alerts:

Prana Biotechnology Company Profile

Prana Biotechnology Ltd. engages in the development of therapy treatment for neurodegenerative disease. It includes research and development of treatments for Alzheimer’s and Huntington’s disease. The company was founded by Geoffrey Paul Kempler on November 11, 1997 and is headquartered in Parkville, Australia.

Read More: Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Prana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.