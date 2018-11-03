Premier (PINC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get Premier alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Premier from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Premier in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.68.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $44.86 on Thursday. Premier has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Premier had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 47.84%. The firm had revenue of $433.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Premier news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $83,188.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,487.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $269,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,886,028.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $684,386. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 457,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 25,444 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,797,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,783,000 after purchasing an additional 893,451 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.