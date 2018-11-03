PRGX Global (PRGX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. PRGX Global had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million.

PRGX Global stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. 54,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,854. The company has a market cap of $201.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.61. PRGX Global has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PRGX Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on shares of PRGX Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of PRGX Global in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Opportunit Headlands acquired 13,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $119,489.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,424.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 87,672 shares of company stock worth $798,900. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PRGX Global stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 96.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.28% of PRGX Global worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services  Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.