Private Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $113,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 154.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $131,000. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 85.8% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 3,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

