Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PGNX) Position Increased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,399 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $125,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

PGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Progenics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

PGNX stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $423.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.34. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $9.42.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.45% and a negative net margin of 341.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant, recurrent, and/or unresectable pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer.

