Progressive (PGR) Given a $79.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on Progressive (NYSE:PGR) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Progressive to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Progressive from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.64.

Get Progressive alerts:

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.38. 3,448,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,531. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Progressive has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $72.72.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $808,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $771,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 390,584 shares in the company, valued at $25,095,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,600 shares of company stock worth $8,325,164 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 84,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.5% in the third quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 172,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 82.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 116,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.