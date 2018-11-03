Project Pai (PAI) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002330 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Bitfinex, OOOBTC and Huobi. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.74 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00149062 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00250342 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $619.76 or 0.09719844 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012592 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai’s genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,660,363,531 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, Bitfinex and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

