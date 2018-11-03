ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $13.88

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.57, but opened at $13.88. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 981088 shares.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 89,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.