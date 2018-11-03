Pure Price Hits $0.0127 on Top Exchanges (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 25.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pure has traded down 55.7% against the US dollar. Pure has a market capitalization of $199,458.00 and approximately $2,847.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.76 or 0.02427073 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009790 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009550 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003550 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000677 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 70.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000046 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 18,188,464 coins and its circulating supply is 15,719,439 coins. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

