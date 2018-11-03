Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Ecolab Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $160.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

NYSE:ECL opened at $154.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $125.74 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 487.7% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael A. Hickey sold 32,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $5,058,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $994,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,470.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,285 shares of company stock worth $15,825,260. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

