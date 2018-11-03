Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Cabot Microelectronics Co. (CCMP) Increased by Analyst

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Cabot Microelectronics’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Shares of CCMP opened at $103.14 on Friday. Cabot Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $89.19 and a 52 week high of $123.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.14. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $156.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 495.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 378.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit (IC) devices in the semiconductor industry in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The CMP technology is a polishing process used by IC device manufacturers to planarize or flatten the multiple layers of material that are deposited upon silicon wafers.

