Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for IMPINJ Inc (PI) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for IMPINJ in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst T. Jensen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for IMPINJ’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

PI opened at $22.35 on Thursday. IMPINJ has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 33.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. IMPINJ’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after acquiring an additional 71,991 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 611,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after acquiring an additional 193,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53,309 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 233,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

