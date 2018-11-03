Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for Tapestry Inc Issued By William Blair (TPR)

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Tapestry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TPR. Wells Fargo & Co set a $56.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $58.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $59.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.43. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,770 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $31,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, insider Ian Bickley sold 48,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $2,505,941.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $104,847.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,602 shares of company stock worth $2,633,939 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.