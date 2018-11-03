Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for CBIZ, Inc. Cut by William Blair (CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of CBIZ in a report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $224.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.67 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $22.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $24.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,756,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,701,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,129,000 after purchasing an additional 366,511 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,085,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,974,000 after purchasing an additional 59,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,164,000 after purchasing an additional 170,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 830,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,841 shares of company stock worth $2,414,914 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax compliance and consulting, litigation support, federal and state governmental healthcare compliance, valuation services, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.