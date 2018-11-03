Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Issued By Wedbush

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for National CineMedia in a report released on Wednesday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on National CineMedia from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. MKM Partners upped their target price on National CineMedia to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

NCMI opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.59. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $113.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.48 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 50.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 29,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 182,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,567,151.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 30,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $302,370.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 526,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.