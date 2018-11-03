Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Issued By KeyCorp (TCEHY)

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note issued on Monday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $37.85 on Thursday. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $307.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

