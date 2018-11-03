Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) Increased by FIG Partners

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) – Investment analysts at FIG Partners raised their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Provident Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Provident Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Shares of PROV stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $129.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 904.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 42.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Provident Financial during the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Provident Financial during the second quarter worth $289,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

