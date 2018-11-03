Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Issued By Oppenheimer

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Akamai Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ FY2020 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $669.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.17 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

AKAM has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $52.02 and a 1 year high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $293,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,846.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $82,686.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,097.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,215 shares of company stock worth $3,315,374 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,762 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.