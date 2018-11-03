Q4 2018 Earnings Estimate for Cheesecake Factory Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.44 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $60.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.77%.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $53,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.83 per share, with a total value of $26,415.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,546.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of August 21, 2018, it operated 215 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

