Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Increased by Analyst

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – William Blair boosted their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

AOS opened at $48.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.92 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 10.83%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

In other news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $270,501.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,641,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 83.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.