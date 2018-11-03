Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Cheesecake Factory Inc Decreased by Analyst (CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CAKE. BidaskClub raised Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “$58.55” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

CAKE opened at $49.17 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.77%.

In related news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 1,005 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $53,204.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edie A. Ames bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,546.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 452.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 155.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of August 21, 2018, it operated 215 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

