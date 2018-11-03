Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for First Data Corp (FDC) Decreased by Analyst

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Data in a research report issued on Monday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Deleeuw now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for First Data’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Data had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Data to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities raised First Data from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on First Data from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Data from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “$22.60” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.12.

Shares of First Data stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. First Data has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other First Data news, President Guy Chiarello sold 150,000 shares of First Data stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $3,759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,408,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,291,296.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 151,203 shares of First Data stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $3,898,013.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 484,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,497,473.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,432 shares of company stock valued at $10,415,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDC. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of First Data by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 84,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Data by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Data in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,918,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Data by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 301,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,377,000 after buying an additional 83,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Data by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 560,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,726,000 after buying an additional 38,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

