Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Kadant Inc. Cut by William Blair (KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Kadant in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. William Blair also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KAI. ValuEngine downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barrington Research set a $112.00 target price on Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Kadant stock opened at $98.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Kadant has a 52 week low of $90.65 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.72 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 831.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,551,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 40.0% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kadant news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,175 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 10th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

