Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for WestJet Airlines Ltd. (WJA) Cut by Analyst

WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSE:WJA) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for WestJet Airlines in a report released on Wednesday, October 31st. Cormark analyst D. Tyerman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Cormark also issued estimates for WestJet Airlines’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WJA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WestJet Airlines from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on WestJet Airlines from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.95.

Shares of TSE:WJA opened at C$18.99 on Friday. WestJet Airlines has a 12-month low of C$16.82 and a 12-month high of C$27.85.

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.30) by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. WestJet Airlines had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.58%.

In other news, insider Barbara Elaine Munroe sold 6,500 shares of WestJet Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.30, for a total value of C$112,450.00. Also, Director Christopher Michael Burley acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.30 per share, with a total value of C$346,000.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th.

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages, as well as WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States.

