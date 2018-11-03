Quotient Technology (QUOT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QUOT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quotient Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Quotient Technology stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.00. 539,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. Quotient Technology has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $89.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, insider Steven R. Boal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,212,653 shares in the company, valued at $44,912,888.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,464,000 after buying an additional 498,152 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,205,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,687,000 after buying an additional 42,017 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after buying an additional 82,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 29.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 124,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 44,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc provides digital marketing platform that offers digital coupons and media solutions to consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands, retailers, and shoppers in the United States. The company operates its platform across various distribution networks, reaching approximately 60 million shoppers, including the app and Website of its flagship consumer brand, Coupons.com, other owned and operated properties, and various publisher partners.

