RadiSys (RSYS) and Hauppauge Digital (HAUP) Head to Head Analysis

RadiSys (NASDAQ:RSYS) and Hauppauge Digital (OTCMKTS:HAUP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RadiSys and Hauppauge Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadiSys $133.77 million 0.45 -$52.60 million ($0.55) -2.76 Hauppauge Digital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hauppauge Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RadiSys.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RadiSys and Hauppauge Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RadiSys 0 3 0 0 2.00 Hauppauge Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

RadiSys currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 294.74%. Given RadiSys’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RadiSys is more favorable than Hauppauge Digital.

Profitability

This table compares RadiSys and Hauppauge Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadiSys -41.30% -201.99% -20.25% Hauppauge Digital N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.3% of RadiSys shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of RadiSys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Hauppauge Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

RadiSys has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hauppauge Digital has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

RadiSys Company Profile

Radisys Corporation provides telecom solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Software-Systems and Hardware Solutions. The company's products include MediaEngine products that provide media processing capabilities required for applications, such as voice over long-term evolution (VoLTE), voice over Wi-Fi, Web real-time communication, and multimedia conferencing, as well as media interworking; and MobilityEngine, Its MobilityEngine products portfolio provide solutions for 4G, LTE-Advance and emerging 5G standards for RAN use cases, including Centralized, Virtualized and multi access edge compute (MEC). It also offers FlowEngine, which comprises data plane traffic distribution products that classify and distribute session data flows to network processing resources. In addition, the company develops telecommunications products and applications; and DCEngine products include open-based rack-scale systems that provide transformation to cloud based compute, storage, networking fabrics, and open source hardware and software. Further, it offers legacy embedded products, including ATCA, computer-on-module express, and rack mount servers that enable the control and movement of data in 3G and LTE telecom networks and provide the hardware enablement for network elements applications; enable image processing capabilities for healthcare markets; and enable energy-efficient computing capabilities for industrial deployments. The company sells its products through direct sales, distributors, sales representatives, and system integrators in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Radisys Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Hauppauge Digital Company Profile

Hauppauge Digital Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various consumer electronic hardware and software products that link TV and other video delivery technologies to personal computers and mobile devices. The company offers TV receivers and tuners, including Broadway that connects to a TV signal and then transmits that TV signal through a Wi-Fi network or the Internet; digital TV receivers and hybrid analog/digital TV receivers, which enable a PC user to watch digital television in a resizable window on a PC or laptop screen; PCTV systems TV tuner products that allow users to view television programming on their computers; and analog TV tuners. It also provides video recorder products, such as USB-Live2, a standard definition video recorder used to record video tapes and other types of video into a PC; HD PVR 2, a kit for gamers to record high definition videos; HD PVR, a high-definition video recorder for making compressed video recordings, as well as to record old home video tapes into an AVCHD format; and Colossus to record high definition video from a cable TV or satellite set top box. In addition, the company offers other software products comprising WinTV application, a PC based TV watching, pause, and recoding application; WinTV Extend software product, a PC based Internet video server that streams live TV or other video content to remote devices; Impact video capture board for PC based video conferencing and video capture in industrial applications; MediaMVP-HD, a Linux-based digital media device that link TV sets and PCs; and MediaMVP to watch and listen to PC-based videos, music, and pictures on a TV set through a home network, as well as provides an on-TV-screen display of media directory listings. The company sells its products through retailers, PC manufacturers, and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Hauppauge Digital Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

