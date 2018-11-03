Raymond James & Associates Buys New Holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (MLP)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (NYSE:MLP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 19.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 50,189 shares during the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Maui Land & Pineapple Co. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 25.43%.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on the island of Maui, Hawaii. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments.

