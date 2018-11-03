Raymond James Cuts Charter Communications (CHTR) Price Target to $365.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHTR. ValuEngine raised Charter Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charter Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Charter Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $360.13.

Charter Communications stock traded down $6.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,918. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $250.10 and a fifty-two week high of $396.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 24.39%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Bickham sold 144,672 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.71, for a total transaction of $46,687,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Charter Communications by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

