Raymond James Lowers QCR (QCRH) Price Target to $44.00

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QCRH. ValuEngine raised QCR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised QCR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of QCR in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.83.

QCRH traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.75. 42,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,516. The company has a market capitalization of $570.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. QCR has a 1-year low of $34.25 and a 1-year high of $49.60.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 19.46%. Analysts forecast that QCR will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other QCR news, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $35,432.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QCR by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,102,000 after acquiring an additional 76,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after acquiring an additional 80,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of QCR by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 80,850 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of QCR by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 235,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,306,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

