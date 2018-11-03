Raymond James Upgrades Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nomura upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush set a $34.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.36. 5,290,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,696,573. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 211,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 136,003 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 74,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 72,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

