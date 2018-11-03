RBC Bearings (ROLL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $172.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. RBC Bearings updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

RBC Bearings stock traded up $17.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.34. The company had a trading volume of 217,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,620. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $111.61 and a 52 week high of $169.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 5.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROLL shares. BidaskClub raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.80.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $847,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 20,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $2,804,310.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,886 shares of company stock worth $42,266,095. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 719,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,184,000 after buying an additional 78,043 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

