Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RETA. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RETA stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $62.10. 195,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,994. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $99.50.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Keith Wayne Ward sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $282,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $282,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.