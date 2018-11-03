Red Hat (RHT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $190.00 target price on the open-source software company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $163.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura dropped their price target on Red Hat from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Red Hat from $177.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Red Hat from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Red Hat in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Red Hat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Hat currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.48.

NYSE:RHT opened at $172.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 74.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.71. Red Hat has a fifty-two week low of $115.31 and a fifty-two week high of $177.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $822.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.12 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Hat will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Red Hat news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $120,028.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,121.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $314,200.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,214,223.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,103 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,912. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 29.6% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,485 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Hat during the first quarter valued at $103,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 9.7% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,546 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 8.7% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 11,943 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 3.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 31,648 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

