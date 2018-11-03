RED Price Reaches $0.0172 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, RED has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. RED has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $30,785.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED token can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00799822 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001443 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00020979 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009730 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00001155 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org.

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

