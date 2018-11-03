Redfin Corp (RDFN) Stake Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 738,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.83% of Redfin worth $17,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 52.4% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Filament LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

RDFN stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. Redfin Corp has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.10 and a beta of -2.81.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Redfin Corp will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cowen set a $23.00 price objective on Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Macquarie began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

In other Redfin news, insider Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,402. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $178,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $178,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,290 shares of company stock worth $1,229,261 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

