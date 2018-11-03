Redfin (RDFN) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) were up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.23. Approximately 724,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,315,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Redfin had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,402. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,290 shares of company stock worth $1,229,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Redfin by 52.4% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

