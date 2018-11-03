Redzone Resources (REZ) Shares Down 10.7%

Shares of Redzone Resources Ltd (CVE:REZ) fell 10.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 100,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 79,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Redzone Resources Company Profile (CVE:REZ)

Redzone Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 55% interest in the Lara Socos porphyry copper molybdenum property consisting of three mineral concessions covering an area of 1,800 hectares located on the southern coast of Peru.

